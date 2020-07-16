Amenities

BASK IN BROOKLYN LUXURYNot far from the hustle and bustle of Downtown Brooklyn, is 176 Lefferts Place Apartment 3, a serene, lavish home that sits on a beautiful, quiet, tree-lined block. With prominent old world charm and modern aesthetics creating the perfect ambiance, this one bedroom, one bath offers the best of all worlds and embodies what chic city living means.As you step into this turn-of-the-century, intimate Brownstone converted condominium, prepare to be swept away. When you enter Apartment 3, you'll have no choice but to revel in its' beauty. Generously proportioned rooms lure you in and amazing finishes keep your gaze. The chef's kitchen is amazingly appointed with gorgeous cabinetry, countertops, and appliances. The living room lends itself perfectly to entertaining friends or curling up with a good book. The large bedroom is an abode fit for royaltyhere is where you can live as you are with no qualms. There is also an in unit washer/dryer. If youre looking for space, serenity, and charm, come home here to this beautiful Brooklyn brownstone.176 Lefferts Place is at the axis of Clinton Hill, Bedford Stuyvesant and Prospect Heights. A quick look around the neighborhood, easily lets you know why this is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Brooklyn. Tasty restaurants, awesome shops, and great neighborhood amenities, meet and exceed expectations. And with the C and Prospect Park Shuttle trains and multiple buses right around the corner, everything you need is right here. Find Your Sweet Spot.