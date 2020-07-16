All apartments in Brooklyn
176 Lefferts Place

176 Lefferts Place · (718) 210-4009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

176 Lefferts Place, Brooklyn, NY 11238
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,600

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

BASK IN BROOKLYN LUXURYNot far from the hustle and bustle of Downtown Brooklyn, is 176 Lefferts Place Apartment 3, a serene, lavish home that sits on a beautiful, quiet, tree-lined block. With prominent old world charm and modern aesthetics creating the perfect ambiance, this one bedroom, one bath offers the best of all worlds and embodies what chic city living means.As you step into this turn-of-the-century, intimate Brownstone converted condominium, prepare to be swept away. When you enter Apartment 3, you'll have no choice but to revel in its' beauty. Generously proportioned rooms lure you in and amazing finishes keep your gaze. The chef's kitchen is amazingly appointed with gorgeous cabinetry, countertops, and appliances. The living room lends itself perfectly to entertaining friends or curling up with a good book. The large bedroom is an abode fit for royaltyhere is where you can live as you are with no qualms. There is also an in unit washer/dryer. If youre looking for space, serenity, and charm, come home here to this beautiful Brooklyn brownstone.176 Lefferts Place is at the axis of Clinton Hill, Bedford Stuyvesant and Prospect Heights. A quick look around the neighborhood, easily lets you know why this is one of the most sought after neighborhoods in Brooklyn. Tasty restaurants, awesome shops, and great neighborhood amenities, meet and exceed expectations. And with the C and Prospect Park Shuttle trains and multiple buses right around the corner, everything you need is right here. Find Your Sweet Spot.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Lefferts Place have any available units?
176 Lefferts Place has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 176 Lefferts Place currently offering any rent specials?
176 Lefferts Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Lefferts Place pet-friendly?
No, 176 Lefferts Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 176 Lefferts Place offer parking?
No, 176 Lefferts Place does not offer parking.
Does 176 Lefferts Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 176 Lefferts Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Lefferts Place have a pool?
No, 176 Lefferts Place does not have a pool.
Does 176 Lefferts Place have accessible units?
No, 176 Lefferts Place does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Lefferts Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 176 Lefferts Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 176 Lefferts Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 176 Lefferts Place does not have units with air conditioning.
