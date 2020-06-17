All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:12 AM

175 Willoughby Street

175 Willoughby Street · (212) 444-7889
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

175 Willoughby Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Downtown Brooklyn

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5H · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!175 WILLOUGHBY 5H is the Rare and True 3 bedroom 2, full bath apartment with your own ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE included in the rent! Apartment 5H has a total of 1,152 sq.ft with all the living space you always wanted and 7 closets! Cascading sunlight brightens the living room with an adjacent dining area for easy entertaining. The galley kitchen with dishwasher has two entrances for easy flow. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with shower, 2 ample closets, and windows with 2 exposures, making the perfect retreat. Two additional spacious bedrooms will meet to fit every need as bedrooms, office, den, guest room, etc. The entire apartment has parquet floors. Heat, Hot Water and Cooking Gas are included.Coop approval and application fees. Broker fee applies. Move-in August 19th or immediately thereafter.Sorry, No Pets. 175 Willoughby is a gated property with a 24-hour lobby attendant, 2 elevators, laundry on premises, community room, package room, fitness center, landscaped gardens, picnic area/BBQ grill, playground, parking lot. Live in one of Brooklyn's most sought-after neighborhoods: Downtown Bklyn-Fort Greene. University Towers sits on 5 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens. Conveniently located less than a block from to subway lines B, Q & R at DeKalb Ave. only one stop away from Manhattan. 7 additional subway lines A,F,D, 2,3,4,5 and the LIRR a few blocks away.Half a block to CityPoint with Trader Joe's, Target, Alamo cinema, and the food court, and a few blocks to all the shopping at Atlantic Mall and Fulton Street, with wonderful restaurants, Barclay Ctr, BAM, Fort Greene Park, MetroTech, Long Island University, Brooklyn Hospital and much, much more.Call exclusive brokers for accesshttps://www.corcoran.com/nyc-real-estate/for-rent/downtown-brooklyn/175-willoughby-street-5-h/6072946

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 175 Willoughby Street have any available units?
175 Willoughby Street has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 175 Willoughby Street have?
Some of 175 Willoughby Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 175 Willoughby Street currently offering any rent specials?
175 Willoughby Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 175 Willoughby Street pet-friendly?
No, 175 Willoughby Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 175 Willoughby Street offer parking?
Yes, 175 Willoughby Street does offer parking.
Does 175 Willoughby Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 175 Willoughby Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 175 Willoughby Street have a pool?
No, 175 Willoughby Street does not have a pool.
Does 175 Willoughby Street have accessible units?
No, 175 Willoughby Street does not have accessible units.
Does 175 Willoughby Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 175 Willoughby Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 175 Willoughby Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 175 Willoughby Street does not have units with air conditioning.
