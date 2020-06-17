Amenities

THIS IS THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR!175 WILLOUGHBY 5H is the Rare and True 3 bedroom 2, full bath apartment with your own ASSIGNED PARKING SPACE included in the rent! Apartment 5H has a total of 1,152 sq.ft with all the living space you always wanted and 7 closets! Cascading sunlight brightens the living room with an adjacent dining area for easy entertaining. The galley kitchen with dishwasher has two entrances for easy flow. The master bedroom has an en-suite bathroom with shower, 2 ample closets, and windows with 2 exposures, making the perfect retreat. Two additional spacious bedrooms will meet to fit every need as bedrooms, office, den, guest room, etc. The entire apartment has parquet floors. Heat, Hot Water and Cooking Gas are included.Coop approval and application fees. Broker fee applies. Move-in August 19th or immediately thereafter.Sorry, No Pets. 175 Willoughby is a gated property with a 24-hour lobby attendant, 2 elevators, laundry on premises, community room, package room, fitness center, landscaped gardens, picnic area/BBQ grill, playground, parking lot. Live in one of Brooklyn's most sought-after neighborhoods: Downtown Bklyn-Fort Greene. University Towers sits on 5 acres of beautifully landscaped gardens. Conveniently located less than a block from to subway lines B, Q & R at DeKalb Ave. only one stop away from Manhattan. 7 additional subway lines A,F,D, 2,3,4,5 and the LIRR a few blocks away.Half a block to CityPoint with Trader Joe's, Target, Alamo cinema, and the food court, and a few blocks to all the shopping at Atlantic Mall and Fulton Street, with wonderful restaurants, Barclay Ctr, BAM, Fort Greene Park, MetroTech, Long Island University, Brooklyn Hospital and much, much more.Call exclusive brokers for accesshttps://www.corcoran.com/nyc-real-estate/for-rent/downtown-brooklyn/175-willoughby-street-5-h/6072946