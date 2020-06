Amenities

This gorgeous, spacious and sunny 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath is back on the market. Features hardwood flooring throughout, 3 large rooms and a large living room area plus separate dining room.Beautiful kitchen with state of the art stainless steel appliances and the convenience of washer and dryer in unit.Located only steps from Kings highway and subway.***Good credit and income 40x the rent required***Will not last, must see! Contact me for immediate showings. skyline14515