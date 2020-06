Amenities

2 bed 2 bath duplex with 20 foot ceilings and skylights on the top floor of a modern boutique elevator condo. Large balcony and your own private roofdeck as well with breathtaking open skyline Manhattan and Brooklyn Views. Luxury open kitchen with Viking appliances and island. Perfectly located in charming Fort Greene Brooklyn, near transit and parks. Washer Dryer in apartment. This rare furnished duplex with serene outdoor space is a perfect opportunity for someone looking for an affordable home where you can stay in with style.