172 SUYDAM ST.
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:31 PM

172 SUYDAM ST.

172 Suydam Street · (917) 808-0442
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

172 Suydam Street, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
on-site laundry
3 Bedroom / 2 full baths in Brand new building with laundry & rooftop access, Prime Bushwick near Maria Hernandez Park / M train Central Ave & L train Jefferson Stop Gorgeous new building with great size rooms, New stainless steal kitchen appliances, Great views from each bedroom, big windows, nice size closets, gorgeous open common space in each unit.Stainless steal appliances includes Microwave, Fridge, Stove.Hardwood floorsCentral Air and HeatVideo Intercom systemIn building Laundry Room.Epic Roof top with NYC Skyline viewsOpen House by Appointment onlyGuarantors AcceptedPets Allowed * Upon ApprovalRoof DeckVirtual DoormanCentral Air and HeatLaundry in building TerraceDeck

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 SUYDAM ST. have any available units?
172 SUYDAM ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 172 SUYDAM ST. have?
Some of 172 SUYDAM ST.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 SUYDAM ST. currently offering any rent specials?
172 SUYDAM ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 SUYDAM ST. pet-friendly?
No, 172 SUYDAM ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 172 SUYDAM ST. offer parking?
No, 172 SUYDAM ST. does not offer parking.
Does 172 SUYDAM ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 SUYDAM ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 SUYDAM ST. have a pool?
No, 172 SUYDAM ST. does not have a pool.
Does 172 SUYDAM ST. have accessible units?
No, 172 SUYDAM ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 172 SUYDAM ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 SUYDAM ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 SUYDAM ST. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 172 SUYDAM ST. has units with air conditioning.
