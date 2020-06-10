All apartments in Brooklyn
170 Humboldt Street

170 Humboldt Street · (718) 280-3274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

170 Humboldt Street, Brooklyn, NY 11206
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$2,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
No fee & 1 Month Free on an 12 month lease! Net rent advertised, gross rent $2275Email for video This stylish and gorgeous apartment has finishes that are superb and go beyond a typical rental.The property that undergone a full gut renovation just a few years ago. This cute and cozy Studio/1 bedroom apartment is located in a single story building with a private entrance making it feel like a private house rather than an apartment. This apartment has a living room/ kitchen combo which can fit a small sofa/TV and table. There is a separate bedroom, a huge walk in closet and washer dryer combo installed!Interior features:-Base-board & Crown molding throughout-Gorgeous Pre-finished wide plank grey oak flooring. -Kitchen has a beautiful Marble herringbone backsplash, Carrera marble countertops, and top-tier stainless steel appliances including a Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. -2in1 combo washer/dryer -Recessed dimmer lighting throughout-Ceiling fan in the living room -Heat & Hot water Included-Pets OK on CBC BasisThe Location: Set off of the Montrose Street station of the L train. You can get to the city in no time. Plenty of shops, restaurants and bars all around.Please Note: Net effective rent advertised. 1 month free on 12 month lease. Gross rent $2350

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Humboldt Street have any available units?
170 Humboldt Street has a unit available for $2,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 170 Humboldt Street have?
Some of 170 Humboldt Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Humboldt Street currently offering any rent specials?
170 Humboldt Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Humboldt Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 170 Humboldt Street is pet friendly.
Does 170 Humboldt Street offer parking?
No, 170 Humboldt Street does not offer parking.
Does 170 Humboldt Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 170 Humboldt Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Humboldt Street have a pool?
No, 170 Humboldt Street does not have a pool.
Does 170 Humboldt Street have accessible units?
No, 170 Humboldt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Humboldt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Humboldt Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Humboldt Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 Humboldt Street does not have units with air conditioning.
