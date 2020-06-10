170 Humboldt Street

Amenities
No fee & 1 Month Free on an 12 month lease! Net rent advertised, gross rent $2275Email for video This stylish and gorgeous apartment has finishes that are superb and go beyond a typical rental.The property that undergone a full gut renovation just a few years ago. This cute and cozy Studio/1 bedroom apartment is located in a single story building with a private entrance making it feel like a private house rather than an apartment. This apartment has a living room/ kitchen combo which can fit a small sofa/TV and table. There is a separate bedroom, a huge walk in closet and washer dryer combo installed!Interior features:-Base-board & Crown molding throughout-Gorgeous Pre-finished wide plank grey oak flooring. -Kitchen has a beautiful Marble herringbone backsplash, Carrera marble countertops, and top-tier stainless steel appliances including a Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave. -2in1 combo washer/dryer -Recessed dimmer lighting throughout-Ceiling fan in the living room -Heat & Hot water Included-Pets OK on CBC BasisThe Location: Set off of the Montrose Street station of the L train. You can get to the city in no time. Plenty of shops, restaurants and bars all around.Please Note: Net effective rent advertised. 1 month free on 12 month lease. Gross rent $2350