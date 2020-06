Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning bbq/grill microwave internet access

Your own huge garden with BBQ, flowers and furniture! Bedroom with queen size bed ,comfortable mattress and plush covers as well as closet. Two full bathrooms! The extra large living room offers a fully equipped open concept kitchen and a family size dining table. On the other side or the room, there is a sofa (converts to full size sleeper) and coffee table facing a large TV. Street level.