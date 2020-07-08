All apartments in Brooklyn
17 East 17th Street
17 East 17th Street

17 East 17th Street · (914) 482-7441
Location

17 East 17th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit B5 · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Renovated two bedroom located off of Prospect Park. This unit features oak floors , high ceilings, recessed halogen lighting and renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and laundry!

An amazing roof deck!

The Presidio Condominiums are located off the Parkside entrance of Prospect Park, near the Botanical Garden, Brooklyn Museum and Zoo. Prospect Park South offers convenient transportation including the B & Q trains, recreation and an expanding collection of restaurants, bars and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 East 17th Street have any available units?
17 East 17th Street has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17 East 17th Street have?
Some of 17 East 17th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 East 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 East 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 East 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 17 East 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 17 East 17th Street offer parking?
No, 17 East 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 17 East 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 East 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 East 17th Street have a pool?
No, 17 East 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 17 East 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 17 East 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 East 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 East 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 East 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 East 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
