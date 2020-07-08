17 East 17th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Renovated two bedroom located off of Prospect Park. This unit features oak floors , high ceilings, recessed halogen lighting and renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and laundry!



An amazing roof deck!



The Presidio Condominiums are located off the Parkside entrance of Prospect Park, near the Botanical Garden, Brooklyn Museum and Zoo. Prospect Park South offers convenient transportation including the B & Q trains, recreation and an expanding collection of restaurants, bars and shops.