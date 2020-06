Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry bike storage

*This Unit is Truly One of a Kind!*



*Virtual Tour Available Upon Request!*



*No Broker's Fee*



GORGEOUS BRAND NEW 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Apartment with Amazing Amenities!!



*Included Amenities*

- Laundry In Building

- Gym

- Bike Room

- Roof deck

- Recreation Room

- Free Storage



*Apartment Features*

- Top of the line Kitchen with Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances

- Microwave & Dishwasher included!

- Air Conditioning In Each Part of the Apartment!

- Spacious rooms fit full-size beds! Closets in each bedroom! -

- Recessed Lighting!

- Fully Modern Bathroom!

- Beautiful Hardwood Floors throughout!!!

- Tons of sunlight!



*Photos of the Unit Is from a 3 bedroom in the same building. The 4 Bedroom is much bigger with huge living room space! All the apartments has the same exact flooring, appliances, modern decor, and many more in this luxury building*