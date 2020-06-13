163 Carlton Avenue

Amenities

NO FEE! Available for August 2020, This space is a loft lovers dream apartment. At 1250 sq ft, this loft is sprawling with High Ceilings, Exposed Beams and oversized windows. Two bedrooms have been built out, but can be reconfigured. There is a huge living room and separate kitchen. The Kitchen features charcoal granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher has been added as well to make things easier. The apartment has a new bathroom. The historic "W.W. Debeviose Candy Factory" was converted into spacious residential Loft apartments back in 1998. There is a passenger elevator, renovated laundry room and common rooftop furnished with picnic tables and amazing views. The location: Fort Greene contains many examples of mid-19th century Italianate and Eastlake architecture, most of which is well preserved. It is known for its many tree-lined streets, elegant brownstone and row house low-rise housing, and its world-renowned performance space The Brooklyn Academy of Music. 163 Carlton is Situated around the block from Brooklyn's historic and oldest park, Fort Greene Park, which holds a farmers market every Saturday as well as various events and gatherings throughout the year. There are tennis, basketball, and baseball courts as well as running paths for your enjoyment. Trendy boutiques and fabulous restaurants located in Myrtle Avenue shopping district, Dekalb Avenue and Vanderbilt Ave just to name a few. The neighborhood is served by the DeKalb Avenue (B D N Q R W trains), Atlantic Avenue Barclays Center (2 3 4 5 B Q D N R W trains), Lafayette Avenue (A C trains), and Fulton Street (G train). The LIRR's Atlantic Terminal station is also in Fort Greene, and the neighborhood is also served by numerous bus routesHeat and hot water included in the rent