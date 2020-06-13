All apartments in Brooklyn
163 Carlton Avenue
163 Carlton Avenue

163 Carlton Avenue · (718) 280-3274
Location

163 Carlton Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Fort Greene

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
elevator
on-site laundry
tennis court
NO FEE! Available for August 2020, This space is a loft lovers dream apartment. At 1250 sq ft, this loft is sprawling with High Ceilings, Exposed Beams and oversized windows. Two bedrooms have been built out, but can be reconfigured. There is a huge living room and separate kitchen. The Kitchen features charcoal granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher has been added as well to make things easier. The apartment has a new bathroom. The historic "W.W. Debeviose Candy Factory" was converted into spacious residential Loft apartments back in 1998. There is a passenger elevator, renovated laundry room and common rooftop furnished with picnic tables and amazing views. The location: Fort Greene contains many examples of mid-19th century Italianate and Eastlake architecture, most of which is well preserved. It is known for its many tree-lined streets, elegant brownstone and row house low-rise housing, and its world-renowned performance space The Brooklyn Academy of Music. 163 Carlton is Situated around the block from Brooklyn's historic and oldest park, Fort Greene Park, which holds a farmers market every Saturday as well as various events and gatherings throughout the year. There are tennis, basketball, and baseball courts as well as running paths for your enjoyment. Trendy boutiques and fabulous restaurants located in Myrtle Avenue shopping district, Dekalb Avenue and Vanderbilt Ave just to name a few. The neighborhood is served by the DeKalb Avenue (B D N Q R W trains), Atlantic Avenue Barclays Center (2 3 4 5 B Q D N R W trains), Lafayette Avenue (A C trains), and Fulton Street (G train). The LIRR's Atlantic Terminal station is also in Fort Greene, and the neighborhood is also served by numerous bus routesHeat and hot water included in the rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Carlton Avenue have any available units?
163 Carlton Avenue has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 163 Carlton Avenue have?
Some of 163 Carlton Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 Carlton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
163 Carlton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Carlton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 163 Carlton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 163 Carlton Avenue offer parking?
No, 163 Carlton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 163 Carlton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 Carlton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Carlton Avenue have a pool?
No, 163 Carlton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 163 Carlton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 163 Carlton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Carlton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 Carlton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Carlton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 Carlton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
