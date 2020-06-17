163 6th Avenue

Amenities

New to the market. Available July 1. This beautiful oversized 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a garden in a Park Slope Brownstone could be yours! From charm to convenience it has a lot to offer. Pre-war details including tin ceilings, a fireplace mantel, Jefferson shutters, and amazing wide plank pine floors. The kitchen is in great condition and offers a lot of storage and a dishwasher.The windowed spa bathrooms peak out onto the small garden space. This beautiful garden apartment offers a washer/dryer.