Brooklyn, NY
163 6th Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 3:32 AM

163 6th Avenue

163 6th Avenue · (718) 923-8027
Brooklyn
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
2 Bedrooms
Studio Apartments
Location

163 6th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit GARDEN · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

New to the market. Available July 1. This beautiful oversized 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom with a garden in a Park Slope Brownstone could be yours! From charm to convenience it has a lot to offer. Pre-war details including tin ceilings, a fireplace mantel, Jefferson shutters, and amazing wide plank pine floors. The kitchen is in great condition and offers a lot of storage and a dishwasher.The windowed spa bathrooms peak out onto the small garden space. This beautiful garden apartment offers a washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 6th Avenue have any available units?
163 6th Avenue has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 163 6th Avenue have?
Some of 163 6th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and hot tub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
163 6th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 163 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 163 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 163 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 163 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 163 6th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 163 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 163 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 163 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 163 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 163 6th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 6th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
