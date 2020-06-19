Amenities

AMAZING TOWNHOUSE RENTAL WITH TWO OUTDOOR PATIOS!160 Bay 44th Street, 2nd Floor & Bath Avenue is a beautiful unit of a multi-family townhouse in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn with 2 true bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. It is available on June 15, 2020 for immediate move-in and is only $1,920/month (0.5-month Free Rent on a 12.5-month lease signed before July 1, 2020) - Gross Rent is $2,000/month. It features 2 private patios located in the front and back of the house.This townhouse is located in a peaceful neighborhood with excellent light from east and west window exposures. There is a large living room with a brand new split air conditioning unit (12,000 BTUs) that can fit two oversized couches and more. The kitchen has excellent pantry storage and comes with a microwave and a separate dining room that can be converted into a home office. The unit has 1 queen-sized bedroom and 1 king-sized bedroom with a brand new split air conditioning unit (9,000 BTUs) in each bedroom. Additionally, there are 2 large closets in the hallway for extra storage. The unit has been professionally cleaned and is ready for immediate move-in. Utilities include water and heat (electricity and gas is not included).Outdoor space is difficult to come by these days and this unit features a private front patio (15' x 7') as well as a private back patio (20' x 5') that overlooks a large, beautiful garden.Parking is extremely easy to find on this street - most homeowners on this block park in their own private garage and driveway. Previous tenants have never had any difficulty securing a parking spot. Also, the closest drop-off laundromat is only 2 blocks away.Nearby Transit: Subway: D Train at Bay 50th Street (5 Minute Walk) Subway: N Train at Avenue U (12 Minute Walk) Bus: X28 Manhattan Express Bus at Cropsey Avenue (5 Minute Walk)Policies: Pets Allowed: Case by Case Shares: Case by Case Guarantors: Not Allowed Temporary Walls: Not Allowed