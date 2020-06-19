All apartments in Brooklyn
160 Bay 44th Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 12:51 PM

160 Bay 44th Street

160 Bay 44th Street · (347) 463-8900
Location

160 Bay 44th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11214
Gravesend

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2ND FLOOR · Avail. now

$1,920

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
AMAZING TOWNHOUSE RENTAL WITH TWO OUTDOOR PATIOS!160 Bay 44th Street, 2nd Floor & Bath Avenue is a beautiful unit of a multi-family townhouse in Bensonhurst, Brooklyn with 2 true bedrooms and 1 full bathroom. It is available on June 15, 2020 for immediate move-in and is only $1,920/month (0.5-month Free Rent on a 12.5-month lease signed before July 1, 2020) - Gross Rent is $2,000/month. It features 2 private patios located in the front and back of the house.This townhouse is located in a peaceful neighborhood with excellent light from east and west window exposures. There is a large living room with a brand new split air conditioning unit (12,000 BTUs) that can fit two oversized couches and more. The kitchen has excellent pantry storage and comes with a microwave and a separate dining room that can be converted into a home office. The unit has 1 queen-sized bedroom and 1 king-sized bedroom with a brand new split air conditioning unit (9,000 BTUs) in each bedroom. Additionally, there are 2 large closets in the hallway for extra storage. The unit has been professionally cleaned and is ready for immediate move-in. Utilities include water and heat (electricity and gas is not included).Outdoor space is difficult to come by these days and this unit features a private front patio (15' x 7') as well as a private back patio (20' x 5') that overlooks a large, beautiful garden.Parking is extremely easy to find on this street - most homeowners on this block park in their own private garage and driveway. Previous tenants have never had any difficulty securing a parking spot. Also, the closest drop-off laundromat is only 2 blocks away.Nearby Transit: Subway: D Train at Bay 50th Street (5 Minute Walk) Subway: N Train at Avenue U (12 Minute Walk) Bus: X28 Manhattan Express Bus at Cropsey Avenue (5 Minute Walk)Policies: Pets Allowed: Case by Case Shares: Case by Case Guarantors: Not Allowed Temporary Walls: Not Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160 Bay 44th Street have any available units?
160 Bay 44th Street has a unit available for $1,920 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 160 Bay 44th Street have?
Some of 160 Bay 44th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160 Bay 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
160 Bay 44th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160 Bay 44th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 160 Bay 44th Street is pet friendly.
Does 160 Bay 44th Street offer parking?
Yes, 160 Bay 44th Street does offer parking.
Does 160 Bay 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160 Bay 44th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160 Bay 44th Street have a pool?
No, 160 Bay 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 160 Bay 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 160 Bay 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 160 Bay 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 160 Bay 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160 Bay 44th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 160 Bay 44th Street has units with air conditioning.
