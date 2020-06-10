159 22 Street

Amenities

5,000 SF Commercial Warehouse Property For Lease. Located In the Quintessential South Slope/Greenwood Heights/Sunset Park Section Of Brooklyn NY. This Pristine Facility Is Ideal For An Established Business In Need of Industrial or Creative Space to Accommodate Their Growing Company. Situated in a Super Convenient Area, Just Minutes to Downtown Manhattan. Property highlights include: new roof, LED lighting, two private restrooms, and a long list of beneficial amenities to assist in the day to day operations of a business.