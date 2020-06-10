All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:15 AM

159 22 Street

159 22nd Street · (718) 532-2000
Location

159 22nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$10,800

Studio · 1 Bath · 5000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
5,000 SF Commercial Warehouse Property For Lease. Located In the Quintessential South Slope/Greenwood Heights/Sunset Park Section Of Brooklyn NY. This Pristine Facility Is Ideal For An Established Business In Need of Industrial or Creative Space to Accommodate Their Growing Company. Situated in a Super Convenient Area, Just Minutes to Downtown Manhattan. Property highlights include: new roof, LED lighting, two private restrooms, and a long list of beneficial amenities to assist in the day to day operations of a business.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 159 22 Street have any available units?
159 22 Street has a unit available for $10,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 159 22 Street currently offering any rent specials?
159 22 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 159 22 Street pet-friendly?
No, 159 22 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 159 22 Street offer parking?
No, 159 22 Street does not offer parking.
Does 159 22 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 159 22 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 159 22 Street have a pool?
No, 159 22 Street does not have a pool.
Does 159 22 Street have accessible units?
No, 159 22 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 159 22 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 159 22 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 159 22 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 159 22 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
