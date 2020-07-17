All apartments in Brooklyn
1582 Union Street
1582 Union Street

1582 Union St · (516) 491-9593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1582 Union St, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Stunningly renovated 3 BED 2 Bath home right off of Eastern Parkway with giant Terrace! This truly magnificent apartment has been completely renovated from top to bottom, even the exterior of the building has been redone! It comes equipped with central AC, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, ss appliances, video security, W/D in unit, and dishwasher. the apartment is a corner building so it gets loads of sunlight with 4 large window in the living area and windows in each bedroom. The master bedroom can easily fit a kings size bed plus furniture, the two smaller rooms can easily fit a queen size bed. GIANT TERRACE shared with just one other unit. Located in the just a block from the 3/4 trains with an easy commute to Manhattan. Plus coffee shops, supermarkets, and gourmet shops all within a block or so. Call now for a viewing before it is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1582 Union Street have any available units?
What amenities does 1582 Union Street have?
Is 1582 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
Is 1582 Union Street pet-friendly?
Does 1582 Union Street offer parking?
Does 1582 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
Does 1582 Union Street have a pool?
Does 1582 Union Street have accessible units?
Does 1582 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
Does 1582 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
