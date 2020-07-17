1582 Union Street

Amenities

Stunningly renovated 3 BED 2 Bath home right off of Eastern Parkway with giant Terrace! This truly magnificent apartment has been completely renovated from top to bottom, even the exterior of the building has been redone! It comes equipped with central AC, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, ss appliances, video security, W/D in unit, and dishwasher. the apartment is a corner building so it gets loads of sunlight with 4 large window in the living area and windows in each bedroom. The master bedroom can easily fit a kings size bed plus furniture, the two smaller rooms can easily fit a queen size bed. GIANT TERRACE shared with just one other unit. Located in the just a block from the 3/4 trains with an easy commute to Manhattan. Plus coffee shops, supermarkets, and gourmet shops all within a block or so. Call now for a viewing before it is gone!