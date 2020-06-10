1578 Union Street

Amenities

Your next home! This stunning apartment is a dream come true with your own Washer/Dryer (hook-up in unit) and Central Air. The finishes are well thought out & designed with stunning gray & white kitchens fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, large double sinks, quartz counters, and proper 5 burner gas stoves that will make you want to cook! The unit gets phenomenal sunlight with the large windows in every room and the tall ceilings give it an airy feeling. Large separate king and queen sized bedrooms with double closets in each. The magnificent modern bathroom feature spa like rainfall showers with custom glass partitions and gray modern tile work. Located in the Union Arms - a gut renovated small rental building in Crown Heights just around the corner from the 3,4,5 subways on Eastern Parkway along with plenty of restaurants, cafes, local shops, and a gourmet food store all within a block or two. RealStreet1223