All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1578 Union Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1578 Union Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:17 PM

1578 Union Street

1578 Union Street · (516) 491-9593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1578 Union Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
doorman
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
doorman
hot tub
Your next home! This stunning apartment is a dream come true with your own Washer/Dryer (hook-up in unit) and Central Air. The finishes are well thought out & designed with stunning gray & white kitchens fully equipped with stainless steel appliances, large double sinks, quartz counters, and proper 5 burner gas stoves that will make you want to cook! The unit gets phenomenal sunlight with the large windows in every room and the tall ceilings give it an airy feeling. Large separate king and queen sized bedrooms with double closets in each. The magnificent modern bathroom feature spa like rainfall showers with custom glass partitions and gray modern tile work. Located in the Union Arms - a gut renovated small rental building in Crown Heights just around the corner from the 3,4,5 subways on Eastern Parkway along with plenty of restaurants, cafes, local shops, and a gourmet food store all within a block or two. RealStreet1223

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1578 Union Street have any available units?
1578 Union Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1578 Union Street have?
Some of 1578 Union Street's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1578 Union Street currently offering any rent specials?
1578 Union Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1578 Union Street pet-friendly?
No, 1578 Union Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1578 Union Street offer parking?
No, 1578 Union Street does not offer parking.
Does 1578 Union Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1578 Union Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1578 Union Street have a pool?
No, 1578 Union Street does not have a pool.
Does 1578 Union Street have accessible units?
No, 1578 Union Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1578 Union Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1578 Union Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1578 Union Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1578 Union Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1578 Union Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity