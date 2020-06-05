157 Bergen Street

Amenities

Beautiful garden apartment with private backyard. The apartment occupies a full floor of a historic Brooklyn brownstone on one of the most sought after blocks in Boerum Hill. Lovely original details as well as a tastefully updated kitchen and bathroom complete this charming home. The apartment is technically a studio, however there is a large eat-in kitchen, so you have some nice separation of spaces. Pets case by case. Available immediately for either: Long-term (1 year) Unfurnished Rental at $3,300/mo. Short-term Fully Furnished Rental at $3,000/mo.