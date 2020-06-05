All apartments in Brooklyn
157 Bergen Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 10:08 PM

157 Bergen Street

157 Bergen Street · (718) 878-1885
Location

157 Bergen Street, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Boerum Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful garden apartment with private backyard. The apartment occupies a full floor of a historic Brooklyn brownstone on one of the most sought after blocks in Boerum Hill. Lovely original details as well as a tastefully updated kitchen and bathroom complete this charming home. The apartment is technically a studio, however there is a large eat-in kitchen, so you have some nice separation of spaces. Pets case by case. Available immediately for either: Long-term (1 year) Unfurnished Rental at $3,300/mo. Short-term Fully Furnished Rental at $3,000/mo.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Bergen Street have any available units?
157 Bergen Street has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 157 Bergen Street currently offering any rent specials?
157 Bergen Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Bergen Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 Bergen Street is pet friendly.
Does 157 Bergen Street offer parking?
No, 157 Bergen Street does not offer parking.
Does 157 Bergen Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 157 Bergen Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Bergen Street have a pool?
No, 157 Bergen Street does not have a pool.
Does 157 Bergen Street have accessible units?
No, 157 Bergen Street does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Bergen Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 157 Bergen Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 157 Bergen Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 157 Bergen Street does not have units with air conditioning.
