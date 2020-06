Amenities

Welcome Home to 1561 Carroll St. Enjoy this spacious studio in the heart of Crown Heights. This unit features hardwood floors throughout, excellent closet space, and renovated bathroom. Utilities Included! Convenient laundry room on same floor. Nearby transportation include the 3,4 trains at Utica Avenue and 3 train at Kingston Ave.Contact today for more details.