Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel coffee bar some paid utils

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar

CROWN HEIGHTS PRIME LOCATION WITH WASHER /DRYER IN UNIT !NO BROKERS FEESpacious 2 BR/Flex 3High CeilingsHardwood Flooring8-WindowsWasher /Dryer in UnitDishwasherCentral Heating UnitSeparte Modern Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Dishwasher , Washer /DryerWASHER /DRYER IN UNITLarge Living Room can be converted to third bedroomHeat and hot water included in rentThis apartment is situated short blocks from the 3,4,5 trains as well as local cafes, coffee shops and restaurants.