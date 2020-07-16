151 17th Street

Amenities

NO FEE! Great Greenwood Three Bedroom Penthouse, with beautiful sunlight, plenty of room, and legitimate bedrooms. Located near the Prospect Avenue R stop it's convenient to the city as well as the great neighborhoods of Greenwood Heights, Park Slope and Gowanus. Great kitchen, dishwasher in the apartment, Laundry room in building with your own assigned washer/dryer as well as the most beautiful rental backyard in all of Brooklyn. Great for anyone seeking a three bedroom and works well for families or roommate situations. Priced to go quickly. Call now before this beauty is gone.<br> <br>