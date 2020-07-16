All apartments in Brooklyn
151 17th Street
Last updated June 24 2020 at 2:21 PM

151 17th Street

151 17th Street · (718) 840-2757
Location

151 17th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11215
Greenwood Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
NO FEE! Great Greenwood Three Bedroom Penthouse, with beautiful sunlight, plenty of room, and legitimate bedrooms. Located near the Prospect Avenue R stop it's convenient to the city as well as the great neighborhoods of Greenwood Heights, Park Slope and Gowanus. Great kitchen, dishwasher in the apartment, Laundry room in building with your own assigned washer/dryer as well as the most beautiful rental backyard in all of Brooklyn. Great for anyone seeking a three bedroom and works well for families or roommate situations. Priced to go quickly. Call now before this beauty is gone.&lt;br&gt; &lt;br&gt;

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 17th Street have any available units?
151 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 151 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
151 17th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 151 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 151 17th Street offer parking?
No, 151 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 151 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 17th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 17th Street have a pool?
No, 151 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 151 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 151 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 151 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 151 17th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 151 17th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
