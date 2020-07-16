1500 Bedford Ave

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities

Live in Awesome Duplex 3 Bedroom /2 Bathroom apartment today! This unit has it all: hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances(including a dishwasher), tons of storage space, high ceilings, large bedrooms, recessed lighting, a big rec room/office/den downstairs, 2 full bathrooms, and even a shared backyard which you will have direct access! You are also just one block over from the 2/3/4/5 subway train lines, along with Happenin' Franklin Ave, which is chock-full of restaurants, bars, and shops for your enjoyment. Please don't hesitate to contact me for a viewing...this place will fly! *Tenant responsible for utilities.