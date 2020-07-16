All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
1500 Bedford Ave
1500 Bedford Ave

1500 Bedford Avenue ·
Location

1500 Bedford Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1531 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Live in Awesome Duplex 3 Bedroom /2 Bathroom apartment today! This unit has it all: hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances(including a dishwasher), tons of storage space, high ceilings, large bedrooms, recessed lighting, a big rec room/office/den downstairs, 2 full bathrooms, and even a shared backyard which you will have direct access! You are also just one block over from the 2/3/4/5 subway train lines, along with Happenin' Franklin Ave, which is chock-full of restaurants, bars, and shops for your enjoyment. Please don't hesitate to contact me for a viewing...this place will fly! *Tenant responsible for utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Bedford Ave have any available units?
1500 Bedford Ave has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1500 Bedford Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Bedford Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Bedford Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Bedford Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1500 Bedford Ave offer parking?
No, 1500 Bedford Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Bedford Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Bedford Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Bedford Ave have a pool?
No, 1500 Bedford Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Bedford Ave have accessible units?
No, 1500 Bedford Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Bedford Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1500 Bedford Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Bedford Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Bedford Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
