150 South 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym parking garage

150 S 1st St. Unit 3B is a beautiful, oversized 1 BR 1 BA in the heart of Williamsburg. This lovely boutique condo building offers a perfectly central location and generous oversized living space. The spacious bedroom allows a king-sized bed with ample storage room. A great bonus is the in-apartment new washer and dryer and private balcony! The elevator building has amenities such as a gym and lush landscaped and furnished common roof deck with views of the Manhattan skyline.



The apartment is ideally situated close to some of the best restaurants, bars, shopping, and fitness destinations in the city: Birds of a Feather, Diner, Barano, Marlow and Sons, Aska, Miss Favela, Peter Luger's, Baby's All Right, Whole Foods, Equinox, Soul Cycle, and Sweetgreen just to name a few. The east river ferry and the (L,J, M, Z) train over the Williamsburg Bridge are all just a few short blocks away.