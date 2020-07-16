All apartments in Brooklyn
150 South 1st Street

Location

150 South 1st Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3-B · Avail. now

$3,650

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
gym
elevator
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
garage
150 S 1st St. Unit 3B is a beautiful, oversized 1 BR 1 BA in the heart of Williamsburg. This lovely boutique condo building offers a perfectly central location and generous oversized living space. The spacious bedroom allows a king-sized bed with ample storage room. A great bonus is the in-apartment new washer and dryer and private balcony! The elevator building has amenities such as a gym and lush landscaped and furnished common roof deck with views of the Manhattan skyline.

The apartment is ideally situated close to some of the best restaurants, bars, shopping, and fitness destinations in the city: Birds of a Feather, Diner, Barano, Marlow and Sons, Aska, Miss Favela, Peter Luger's, Baby's All Right, Whole Foods, Equinox, Soul Cycle, and Sweetgreen just to name a few. The east river ferry and the (L,J, M, Z) train over the Williamsburg Bridge are all just a few short blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 South 1st Street have any available units?
150 South 1st Street has a unit available for $3,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 150 South 1st Street have?
Some of 150 South 1st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 South 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
150 South 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 South 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 150 South 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 150 South 1st Street offer parking?
Yes, 150 South 1st Street offers parking.
Does 150 South 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 South 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 South 1st Street have a pool?
No, 150 South 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 150 South 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 150 South 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 150 South 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 South 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 150 South 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 150 South 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
