15 Oliver St

2 bedroom, sponsor unit available, no board approval necessary. This apartment is located in a very desirable building, with an elevator, newer lobby, and a live in super. The apartment has new floors and countertops in the kitchen, and hardwood floors through out. There is a 24 hour laundry room, bike room and storage cages in the basement. There is a possible parking spot (short wait list). Outside is a well manicured courtyard with benches for the resident's use. The express and local buses are 1/2 block away on Shore Road and the train is a 10 minute walk from the building. Cats allowed! Heat and hot water included in rent.