Brooklyn, NY
15 Oliver St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:35 AM

15 Oliver St

15 Oliver Street · (917) 836-2621
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15 Oliver Street, Brooklyn, NY 11209
Bay Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5F · Avail. now

$2,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
elevator
bike storage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
24hr laundry
bike storage
lobby
2 bedroom, sponsor unit available, no board approval necessary. This apartment is located in a very desirable building, with an elevator, newer lobby, and a live in super. The apartment has new floors and countertops in the kitchen, and hardwood floors through out. There is a 24 hour laundry room, bike room and storage cages in the basement. There is a possible parking spot (short wait list). Outside is a well manicured courtyard with benches for the resident's use. The express and local buses are 1/2 block away on Shore Road and the train is a 10 minute walk from the building. Cats allowed! Heat and hot water included in rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Oliver St have any available units?
15 Oliver St has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15 Oliver St have?
Some of 15 Oliver St's amenities include 24hr laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Oliver St currently offering any rent specials?
15 Oliver St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Oliver St pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Oliver St is pet friendly.
Does 15 Oliver St offer parking?
Yes, 15 Oliver St does offer parking.
Does 15 Oliver St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Oliver St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Oliver St have a pool?
No, 15 Oliver St does not have a pool.
Does 15 Oliver St have accessible units?
No, 15 Oliver St does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Oliver St have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Oliver St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Oliver St have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Oliver St does not have units with air conditioning.
