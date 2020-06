Amenities

Townhouses and one of Brooklyn popular areas, Park Slope! This conveniently located 4 bedroom 2 bath apartment features a large living room with hardwood floors and a renovated kitchen and lots of natural sunlight. It is located in a lovely building and is also steps away from restaurants, and shops.Ideal location surrounded by restaurants, shops, groceries, laundry, bars and multiple subways lines. D/N/R/2/3/4/5/B/Q all within a few blocks.