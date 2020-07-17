148 MONTAGUE ST.

Amenities

hardwood floors range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities

No Fee! Don't miss this Large one bedroom apt is an excellent deal! Located on a 3rd floor - quiet facing rear (south) in a well kept Brownstone - in Prime Brk Heights.



Great size apt (approx 600 sq. ft.)with very spacious and sunny living room. good condition kitchen and great size Bedroom (currently with a king size), plus two deep closets in the bedroom. Bathroom is large and clean.



Living Room 23' x 14' Bedroom 9' x 13.



The apartment will get freshly paint and clean up prior to the move in.

* Sorry no pets allowed or musical instruments!*

No fee - 24 month lease

1 month fee 12 month lease.



Located in prime Brooklyn Heights on Montague off Henry Street in a well kept Brownstone. Close to the Subway ( 2,3,4,5,A,C,R), Convenient access to Manhattan - five minutes by cab and one subway stop to Wall Street. Just steps away from Montague Street with its many cafes, restaurants, grocery stores, gourmet markets, retail and other upscale stores.



Available - July 1st



Apartment Features:



* Sunny rear facing

* 3rd floor walk up.

* Open kitchen with full size fridge and stove

* Launurament on the same block!

* King size Bedroom with large closets.

* Hardwood Floor.

* Heat & Hot water are included.

* Sorry no pets (!) allowed or musical instruments!



.