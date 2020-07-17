All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:19 AM

148 MONTAGUE ST.

148 Montague Street · (646) 479-4729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

148 Montague Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4 · Avail. now

$2,475

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
No Fee! Don't miss this Large one bedroom apt is an excellent deal! Located on a 3rd floor - quiet facing rear (south) in a well kept Brownstone - in Prime Brk Heights.

Great size apt (approx 600 sq. ft.)with very spacious and sunny living room. good condition kitchen and great size Bedroom (currently with a king size), plus two deep closets in the bedroom. Bathroom is large and clean.

Living Room 23' x 14' Bedroom 9' x 13.

The apartment will get freshly paint and clean up prior to the move in.
* Sorry no pets allowed or musical instruments!*
No fee - 24 month lease
1 month fee 12 month lease.

Located in prime Brooklyn Heights on Montague off Henry Street in a well kept Brownstone. Close to the Subway ( 2,3,4,5,A,C,R), Convenient access to Manhattan - five minutes by cab and one subway stop to Wall Street. Just steps away from Montague Street with its many cafes, restaurants, grocery stores, gourmet markets, retail and other upscale stores.

Available - July 1st

Apartment Features:

* Sunny rear facing
* 3rd floor walk up.
* Open kitchen with full size fridge and stove
* Launurament on the same block!
* King size Bedroom with large closets.
* Hardwood Floor.
* Heat & Hot water are included.
* Sorry no pets (!) allowed or musical instruments!

.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 MONTAGUE ST. have any available units?
148 MONTAGUE ST. has a unit available for $2,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 148 MONTAGUE ST. currently offering any rent specials?
148 MONTAGUE ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 MONTAGUE ST. pet-friendly?
No, 148 MONTAGUE ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 148 MONTAGUE ST. offer parking?
No, 148 MONTAGUE ST. does not offer parking.
Does 148 MONTAGUE ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 MONTAGUE ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 MONTAGUE ST. have a pool?
No, 148 MONTAGUE ST. does not have a pool.
Does 148 MONTAGUE ST. have accessible units?
No, 148 MONTAGUE ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 148 MONTAGUE ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 148 MONTAGUE ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 148 MONTAGUE ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 148 MONTAGUE ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
