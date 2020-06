Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed some paid utils microwave range

Lower Level - 1 bedroom with Office Space - Property Id: 264255



No Fee Listing for One Bedroom with a 2nd room small enough for office space for rent located in Marine Park, Brooklyn.



One bedroom can fit a king size bedroom set and 2nd bedroom can be used either as office space to work from home or as a bedroom fitting up to a twin size bedroom.



Pets allowed on a case by case basis.

