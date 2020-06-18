1476 Myrtle Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar bike storage yoga

located in the heart of BUSHWICK BETWEEN GROVE AND MENAHAN 2 BED APROX 700 SQ FT!! Do you want to be pampered? THIS ONE HAS an incredible amount of natural light with Southern exposures .This smartly situated and functional apartment features a dinning room which is right off the living room area with space that fits a dinning table for 4 people. Beautiful doorways that add charter to this amazing apartment. features light wood panel floors, newly renovated separate open kitchen with stainless steel appliances wood cabinetry granite counter tops. Totally renovated bathroom decked out with high end finishes complete with rain shower !This is a prime Bushwick location with new art galleries, yoga studios, coffee shops and restaurants cropping up every week. Enjoy close proximity to popular hangouts like Nowadays, Routine Bushwick, Bridge and Tunnel Brewery and the Muse, or make dinner plans at Seawolf or Basil artichoke's pizza . Blossoming neighborhood is an excellent place to live !This home is ready to go!AMENITIESCondo grade renovations stainless steal appliances Tons of light Winged bedroomsnear M and L trainsstorage available bicycle room outdoor patio RENTALGuarantors AcceptedKristy Salama c:347-608-7028 e:Kristy@anchornyc.com anchornyc1124540