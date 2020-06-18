All apartments in Brooklyn
1476 Myrtle Ave.
1476 Myrtle Ave.

1476 Myrtle Avenue · (347) 608-7028
Location

1476 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

Amenities

located in the heart of BUSHWICK BETWEEN GROVE AND MENAHAN 2 BED APROX 700 SQ FT!! Do you want to be pampered? THIS ONE HAS an incredible amount of natural light with Southern exposures .This smartly situated and functional apartment features a dinning room which is right off the living room area with space that fits a dinning table for 4 people. Beautiful doorways that add charter to this amazing apartment. features light wood panel floors, newly renovated separate open kitchen with stainless steel appliances wood cabinetry granite counter tops. Totally renovated bathroom decked out with high end finishes complete with rain shower !This is a prime Bushwick location with new art galleries, yoga studios, coffee shops and restaurants cropping up every week. Enjoy close proximity to popular hangouts like Nowadays, Routine Bushwick, Bridge and Tunnel Brewery and the Muse, or make dinner plans at Seawolf or Basil artichoke's pizza . Blossoming neighborhood is an excellent place to live !This home is ready to go!AMENITIESCondo grade renovations stainless steal appliances Tons of light Winged bedroomsnear M and L trainsstorage available bicycle room outdoor patio RENTALGuarantors AcceptedKristy Salama c:347-608-7028 e:Kristy@anchornyc.com anchornyc1124540

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1476 Myrtle Ave. have any available units?
1476 Myrtle Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1476 Myrtle Ave. have?
Some of 1476 Myrtle Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1476 Myrtle Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1476 Myrtle Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1476 Myrtle Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1476 Myrtle Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1476 Myrtle Ave. offer parking?
No, 1476 Myrtle Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1476 Myrtle Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1476 Myrtle Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1476 Myrtle Ave. have a pool?
No, 1476 Myrtle Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1476 Myrtle Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1476 Myrtle Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1476 Myrtle Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1476 Myrtle Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1476 Myrtle Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1476 Myrtle Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
