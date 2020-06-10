1463 Dean Street

Amenities

Magnificent 3 BED 2 Bath Floor Thru of a Gut Renovated Brownstone! This Stunning apartment just underwent a meticulous gut renovation that spared no expense. Perfectly pairing modern living with prewar charm. From the restored original fireplace to the aged brass hardware giving it that modern chic look. Luxury features like 10' ceilings, Washer/Dryer in unit, Central Air, Dishwasher, Marble Bathrooms, Built in Speakers in the living room, and more. Open concept kitchen with second level island facing a spacious living room complete with bay windows and built in bookshelves. The chefs kitchen is equipped with sleek black stainless steel appliances, Marble counters, tiled backsplash, and more. The master bedroom is king size with an en-suite marble bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms are queen size and all the rooms have large windows and closets. Located on a picturesque block around the corner from the Kingston C train and restaurants/cafes and supermarkets along Kingston Ave, Nostrand Ave, as well as the Stuyvesant Heights commercial corridors along Throop, Lewis, Tompkins and Nostrand. Call, text or email me for more information or to schedule a viewing.*Price is net effective after 1 month free.