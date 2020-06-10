All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
1463 Dean Street
Last updated May 28 2020 at 6:58 PM

1463 Dean Street

1463 Dean Street · (718) 400-8776
Location

1463 Dean Street, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Magnificent 3 BED 2 Bath Floor Thru of a Gut Renovated Brownstone! This Stunning apartment just underwent a meticulous gut renovation that spared no expense. Perfectly pairing modern living with prewar charm. From the restored original fireplace to the aged brass hardware giving it that modern chic look. Luxury features like 10' ceilings, Washer/Dryer in unit, Central Air, Dishwasher, Marble Bathrooms, Built in Speakers in the living room, and more. Open concept kitchen with second level island facing a spacious living room complete with bay windows and built in bookshelves. The chefs kitchen is equipped with sleek black stainless steel appliances, Marble counters, tiled backsplash, and more. The master bedroom is king size with an en-suite marble bathroom. The other 2 bedrooms are queen size and all the rooms have large windows and closets. Located on a picturesque block around the corner from the Kingston C train and restaurants/cafes and supermarkets along Kingston Ave, Nostrand Ave, as well as the Stuyvesant Heights commercial corridors along Throop, Lewis, Tompkins and Nostrand. Call, text or email me for more information or to schedule a viewing.*Price is net effective after 1 month free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1463 Dean Street have any available units?
1463 Dean Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1463 Dean Street have?
Some of 1463 Dean Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1463 Dean Street currently offering any rent specials?
1463 Dean Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1463 Dean Street pet-friendly?
No, 1463 Dean Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1463 Dean Street offer parking?
No, 1463 Dean Street does not offer parking.
Does 1463 Dean Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1463 Dean Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1463 Dean Street have a pool?
No, 1463 Dean Street does not have a pool.
Does 1463 Dean Street have accessible units?
No, 1463 Dean Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1463 Dean Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1463 Dean Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1463 Dean Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1463 Dean Street has units with air conditioning.
