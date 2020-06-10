145 34 Street

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Totaling 5,600 square feet, this commercial property combines both industrial warehouse & office space suitable for all uses, any contractor’s desire. Built to 4,000 square feet & 14’ ceilings, the warehouse portion of this property comes equipped with heavy power including gas blowers, 200 amps, 3 phase, a 600 volt system & is built with fireproof construction. In addition, there are 8 total skylights providing an abundance of natural light, two bathrooms, & a floor drain. The office space has its own separate entrance & comes with 5 rooms, 1.5 bathrooms, large windows so it is drenched in sunlight & a new roof that was put in a little over two years ago. This space amounts to 1,600 square feet & is perfect for any type of office use. Situated perfectly in Sunset Park, the property is a block away from booming industry city, a two block walk to the D,N,R, W train, a few minutes from the B37 bus, & right by the Gowanus, BQE & prospect park expressway. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity!