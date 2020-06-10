All apartments in Brooklyn
Brooklyn, NY
145 34 Street
145 34 Street

145 34th Street · (718) 612-3088
Location

145 34th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11232
Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$9,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 5600 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION. Totaling 5,600 square feet, this commercial property combines both industrial warehouse & office space suitable for all uses, any contractor’s desire. Built to 4,000 square feet & 14’ ceilings, the warehouse portion of this property comes equipped with heavy power including gas blowers, 200 amps, 3 phase, a 600 volt system & is built with fireproof construction. In addition, there are 8 total skylights providing an abundance of natural light, two bathrooms, & a floor drain. The office space has its own separate entrance & comes with 5 rooms, 1.5 bathrooms, large windows so it is drenched in sunlight & a new roof that was put in a little over two years ago. This space amounts to 1,600 square feet & is perfect for any type of office use. Situated perfectly in Sunset Park, the property is a block away from booming industry city, a two block walk to the D,N,R, W train, a few minutes from the B37 bus, & right by the Gowanus, BQE & prospect park expressway. You do not want to miss out on this opportunity!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 145 34 Street have any available units?
145 34 Street has a unit available for $9,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 145 34 Street currently offering any rent specials?
145 34 Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 145 34 Street pet-friendly?
No, 145 34 Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 145 34 Street offer parking?
No, 145 34 Street does not offer parking.
Does 145 34 Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 145 34 Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 145 34 Street have a pool?
No, 145 34 Street does not have a pool.
Does 145 34 Street have accessible units?
No, 145 34 Street does not have accessible units.
Does 145 34 Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 145 34 Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 145 34 Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 145 34 Street does not have units with air conditioning.
