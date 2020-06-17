All apartments in Brooklyn
143 Skillman St #6A
Last updated July 10 2019 at 2:02 PM

143 Skillman St #6A

143 Skillman Ave · (212) 675-3699
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

143 Skillman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
bike storage
new construction
Bright & spacious 1BR with a private terrace in the heart of Williamsburg! New construction, elevator building located in walking distance of the L and G subway lines. Apartment amenities include all stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Building amenities include laundry, gym, bike storage and a roof deck. Wonderful neighborhood with many attractions nearby, such as the Museum of Food and Drink, Brooklyn Steel, and more. Great shopping and restaurants in walking distance. NO FEE

Close to L and G Subway lines (Graham Ave (L) and Grand St (L), Metropolitan Ave (G))

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Skillman St #6A have any available units?
143 Skillman St #6A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 143 Skillman St #6A have?
Some of 143 Skillman St #6A's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Skillman St #6A currently offering any rent specials?
143 Skillman St #6A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Skillman St #6A pet-friendly?
No, 143 Skillman St #6A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 143 Skillman St #6A offer parking?
No, 143 Skillman St #6A does not offer parking.
Does 143 Skillman St #6A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Skillman St #6A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Skillman St #6A have a pool?
No, 143 Skillman St #6A does not have a pool.
Does 143 Skillman St #6A have accessible units?
No, 143 Skillman St #6A does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Skillman St #6A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 Skillman St #6A has units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Skillman St #6A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 143 Skillman St #6A has units with air conditioning.
