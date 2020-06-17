143 Skillman St #6A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym bike storage new construction

Bright & spacious 1BR with a private terrace in the heart of Williamsburg! New construction, elevator building located in walking distance of the L and G subway lines. Apartment amenities include all stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. Building amenities include laundry, gym, bike storage and a roof deck. Wonderful neighborhood with many attractions nearby, such as the Museum of Food and Drink, Brooklyn Steel, and more. Great shopping and restaurants in walking distance. NO FEE



Close to L and G Subway lines (Graham Ave (L) and Grand St (L), Metropolitan Ave (G))