143 Montague Street
143 Montague Street

143 Montague Street · (646) 479-4729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

143 Montague Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
Brooklyn Heights

Price and availability

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Please watch the video - This sunny & spacious one bedroom is a rare deal! 700sq ft full of charm, high ceilings that makes it feel even larger. Oversize windows facing south, bright and quiet, very large bedroom that can fit a Queen or Full size bed! nice new & clean bathroom, Separate renovated kitchen (with full size Fridge and stove).No fee with 24 month lease only.Located in prime BR Heights! on Montague street Promenade which offers views of the New York Skyline. Convenient access to Manhattan five minutes by cab and one subway stop to Wall Street (2,3,4,5,R, F). Just steps from many cafes, restaurants, Trader Joes's, Urban Outfitters, Barneys Co Op, Equinox, NYSC Banks, gourmet markets, retail and and many more.- Small pets are Ok with approval.Email for BHR9779

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Montague Street have any available units?
143 Montague Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 143 Montague Street have?
Some of 143 Montague Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Montague Street currently offering any rent specials?
143 Montague Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Montague Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 Montague Street is pet friendly.
Does 143 Montague Street offer parking?
No, 143 Montague Street does not offer parking.
Does 143 Montague Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Montague Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Montague Street have a pool?
No, 143 Montague Street does not have a pool.
Does 143 Montague Street have accessible units?
No, 143 Montague Street does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Montague Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Montague Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 143 Montague Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 143 Montague Street does not have units with air conditioning.
