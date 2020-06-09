143 Montague Street

Amenities

Please watch the video - This sunny & spacious one bedroom is a rare deal! 700sq ft full of charm, high ceilings that makes it feel even larger. Oversize windows facing south, bright and quiet, very large bedroom that can fit a Queen or Full size bed! nice new & clean bathroom, Separate renovated kitchen (with full size Fridge and stove).No fee with 24 month lease only.Located in prime BR Heights! on Montague street Promenade which offers views of the New York Skyline. Convenient access to Manhattan five minutes by cab and one subway stop to Wall Street (2,3,4,5,R, F). Just steps from many cafes, restaurants, Trader Joes's, Urban Outfitters, Barneys Co Op, Equinox, NYSC Banks, gourmet markets, retail and and many more.- Small pets are Ok with approval.Email for BHR9779