Last updated May 4 2020 at 7:58 PM

142 South 9th Street

142 South 9th Street · (347) 755-0694
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

142 South 9th Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Williamsburg

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4-D · Avail. now

$3,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
Welcome to 142 South 9th Street in Williamsburg a lovely 3-bedroom home in the heart of Brooklyn. This large apartment features hardwood floors, crown molding, high ceilings, and a renovated kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances (including a dishwasher). All three bedrooms are full to queen size, plus youre only about 5 minutes to the JMZ trains at Marcy Ave. Not to mention an array of incredible bars, restaurants, and more throughout the neighborhood. Welcome home! *Apartment can come furnished or unfurnished.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 South 9th Street have any available units?
142 South 9th Street has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 142 South 9th Street have?
Some of 142 South 9th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 South 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
142 South 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 South 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 142 South 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 142 South 9th Street offer parking?
No, 142 South 9th Street does not offer parking.
Does 142 South 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 142 South 9th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 South 9th Street have a pool?
No, 142 South 9th Street does not have a pool.
Does 142 South 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 142 South 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 142 South 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 South 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 South 9th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 South 9th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
