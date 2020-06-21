1400 Myrtle

Amenities

Penthouse style top floor with views!. Sunny layout with many custom features. This is an amazing sought after Larchmont property with a concierge that is steps to the train and town. Spacious 1 Bedroom layout! Concierge on premises. , dining room/ den, laundry on site, custom kitchen incl. d/w. Fabulous elegant elevated bldg Shimmering Hardwood floors throughout.Larchmont residents enjoy private beach, boating, tennis, award winning schools and recreation. A vibrant downtown plus a short train ride to NYC.View 100's of Privately Listed, Hard to Find Rentals at www.harborviewrealestate.com or Contact a Leasing Agent about this rental and others at 914 834-8200. Listing ID# 2026663 Harborview4874