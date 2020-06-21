All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1400 Myrtle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1400 Myrtle
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM

1400 Myrtle

1400 Myrtle Avenue · (914) 834-8200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

1400 Myrtle Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11237
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
concierge
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
concierge
on-site laundry
tennis court
Penthouse style top floor with views!. Sunny layout with many custom features. This is an amazing sought after Larchmont property with a concierge that is steps to the train and town. Spacious 1 Bedroom layout! Concierge on premises. , dining room/ den, laundry on site, custom kitchen incl. d/w. Fabulous elegant elevated bldg Shimmering Hardwood floors throughout.Larchmont residents enjoy private beach, boating, tennis, award winning schools and recreation. A vibrant downtown plus a short train ride to NYC.View 100's of Privately Listed, Hard to Find Rentals at www.harborviewrealestate.com or Contact a Leasing Agent about this rental and others at 914 834-8200. Listing ID# 2026663 Harborview4874

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Myrtle have any available units?
1400 Myrtle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1400 Myrtle have?
Some of 1400 Myrtle's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Myrtle currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Myrtle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Myrtle pet-friendly?
No, 1400 Myrtle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1400 Myrtle offer parking?
No, 1400 Myrtle does not offer parking.
Does 1400 Myrtle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Myrtle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Myrtle have a pool?
No, 1400 Myrtle does not have a pool.
Does 1400 Myrtle have accessible units?
No, 1400 Myrtle does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Myrtle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Myrtle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1400 Myrtle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1400 Myrtle does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1400 Myrtle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Atelier Apartments
239 N 9th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity