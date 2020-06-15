Amenities

NO FEE. Available July 1. Video Tour provided upon request. 3 bedroom/2 bathroom with over 1780 square feet is a must-see for those seeking a large apartment in prime DUMBO.



The open kitchen, dining and living area is incredibly spacious. The kitchen has Caesarstone countertops and backsplash, rich espresso wood lower cabinets and white lacquered upper cabinets and a stainless steel appliance package. The master bedroom is very large with custom outfitted closets (one is a huge walk-in) and an ensuite bathroom. The master bath features an oversized wood vanity and two surface mounted Scarabeo sinks, Kohler Stillness faucets and both a Vitabath Vitality Soaking Tub and separate shower stall. The second and third well-proportioned bedrooms have large windows and overlook cobblestoned Water Street. The guest bath is lovely with oversized porcelain floor and wall tiles. The apartment is outfitted with custom-designed quadruple-paned windows to ensure a peaceful and serene existence. The huge utility closet features a washer/dryer and wash basin.



Amenities in the building include a part-time doorman, on-site superintendent, food storage room for grocery deliveries, a gym, children's playroom, free bike storage and landscaped, furnished roof terrace with panoramic city views and grills.



133 Water Street is located on the charming cobblestone streets of DUMBO and steps away from the amazing Brooklyn Bridge Park, Empire Stores/Time Out Market, Equinox, Cecconis, DUMBO House and loads of shopping. The F, A and C trains are close by as is the Water Taxi at Fulton Ferry Landing.



Pets considered on a case by case basis. 133 Water Street is a smoke-free building.