Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

133 Water Street

133 Water Street · (917) 513-8260
Location

133 Water Street, Brooklyn, NY 11201
DUMBO

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3-E · Avail. now

$7,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
NO FEE. Available July 1. Video Tour provided upon request. 3 bedroom/2 bathroom with over 1780 square feet is a must-see for those seeking a large apartment in prime DUMBO.

The open kitchen, dining and living area is incredibly spacious. The kitchen has Caesarstone countertops and backsplash, rich espresso wood lower cabinets and white lacquered upper cabinets and a stainless steel appliance package. The master bedroom is very large with custom outfitted closets (one is a huge walk-in) and an ensuite bathroom. The master bath features an oversized wood vanity and two surface mounted Scarabeo sinks, Kohler Stillness faucets and both a Vitabath Vitality Soaking Tub and separate shower stall. The second and third well-proportioned bedrooms have large windows and overlook cobblestoned Water Street. The guest bath is lovely with oversized porcelain floor and wall tiles. The apartment is outfitted with custom-designed quadruple-paned windows to ensure a peaceful and serene existence. The huge utility closet features a washer/dryer and wash basin.

Amenities in the building include a part-time doorman, on-site superintendent, food storage room for grocery deliveries, a gym, children's playroom, free bike storage and landscaped, furnished roof terrace with panoramic city views and grills.

133 Water Street is located on the charming cobblestone streets of DUMBO and steps away from the amazing Brooklyn Bridge Park, Empire Stores/Time Out Market, Equinox, Cecconis, DUMBO House and loads of shopping. The F, A and C trains are close by as is the Water Taxi at Fulton Ferry Landing.

Pets considered on a case by case basis. 133 Water Street is a smoke-free building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Water Street have any available units?
133 Water Street has a unit available for $7,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 133 Water Street have?
Some of 133 Water Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Water Street currently offering any rent specials?
133 Water Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Water Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Water Street is pet friendly.
Does 133 Water Street offer parking?
Yes, 133 Water Street does offer parking.
Does 133 Water Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 133 Water Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Water Street have a pool?
No, 133 Water Street does not have a pool.
Does 133 Water Street have accessible units?
No, 133 Water Street does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Water Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 133 Water Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 133 Water Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 133 Water Street does not have units with air conditioning.
