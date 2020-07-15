All apartments in Brooklyn
1326 ocean ave

1326 Ocean Ave · (646) 397-7765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1326 Ocean Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11230
Flatbush

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
This gorgeous 1BR is located in a full service luxury building with a ton of amenities right at your finger tips! Your safety is our priority, and we will be making all efforts to make your search as smooth as possible during these times. Apartment Features:- Modern Kitchen with stainless steel appliances- Large, King & Queen -sized bedroom- Private balcony- Beautiful city view- Dishwasher included- Remote unit A/C and heatBuilding Amenities- Fitness Room- Full time doorman- Package room- Elevators- Extra Storage- Laundry room - Private parking- Bike Storage- Roof Deck - Co-work space- Game Room- Lounge **Good credit and income 40x the rent required** GUARANTORS WELCOME Call, Text, or Email today! Looking forward to connecting with you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 ocean ave have any available units?
1326 ocean ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1326 ocean ave have?
Some of 1326 ocean ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 ocean ave currently offering any rent specials?
1326 ocean ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 ocean ave pet-friendly?
No, 1326 ocean ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1326 ocean ave offer parking?
Yes, 1326 ocean ave offers parking.
Does 1326 ocean ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1326 ocean ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 ocean ave have a pool?
No, 1326 ocean ave does not have a pool.
Does 1326 ocean ave have accessible units?
No, 1326 ocean ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 ocean ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1326 ocean ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1326 ocean ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1326 ocean ave has units with air conditioning.
