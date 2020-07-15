1326 ocean ave

Amenities

This gorgeous 1BR is located in a full service luxury building with a ton of amenities right at your finger tips! Your safety is our priority, and we will be making all efforts to make your search as smooth as possible during these times. Apartment Features:- Modern Kitchen with stainless steel appliances- Large, King & Queen -sized bedroom- Private balcony- Beautiful city view- Dishwasher included- Remote unit A/C and heatBuilding Amenities- Fitness Room- Full time doorman- Package room- Elevators- Extra Storage- Laundry room - Private parking- Bike Storage- Roof Deck - Co-work space- Game Room- Lounge **Good credit and income 40x the rent required** GUARANTORS WELCOME Call, Text, or Email today! Looking forward to connecting with you.