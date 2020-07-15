All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

132 Saint Marks Place

132 Saint Marks Place · (718) 765-3865
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

132 Saint Marks Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Park Slope

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 2L · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
You can't beat the LOCATION of this much sought after floor through one bedroom one bathroom apartment on a beautiful tree-lined block in North Park Slope. The apartment features an updated kitchen large enough to eat in, a Bosch stove, dishwasher and numerous cabinets. The modern bathroom has been renovated with beautiful tiles and a large tub with a glass enclosure. The bedroom is large enough for a king sized bed. Additional features include high ceilings, large windows in the living room, exposed brick and great closets space. Conveniently located around the corner from all the shops, restaurants and amenities 5th Ave has to offer. Just a few blocks from the Barclay Center and the numerous subways lines at the Atlantic Terminal. For your convenience there is common laundry in the basement. Tenants pay utilities. Sorry No dogs and cats on approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 Saint Marks Place have any available units?
132 Saint Marks Place has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 132 Saint Marks Place have?
Some of 132 Saint Marks Place's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 Saint Marks Place currently offering any rent specials?
132 Saint Marks Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 Saint Marks Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 132 Saint Marks Place is pet friendly.
Does 132 Saint Marks Place offer parking?
No, 132 Saint Marks Place does not offer parking.
Does 132 Saint Marks Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 132 Saint Marks Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 Saint Marks Place have a pool?
No, 132 Saint Marks Place does not have a pool.
Does 132 Saint Marks Place have accessible units?
No, 132 Saint Marks Place does not have accessible units.
Does 132 Saint Marks Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 132 Saint Marks Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 132 Saint Marks Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 132 Saint Marks Place does not have units with air conditioning.
