132 Saint Marks Place

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated range

Unit Amenities dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly

You can't beat the LOCATION of this much sought after floor through one bedroom one bathroom apartment on a beautiful tree-lined block in North Park Slope. The apartment features an updated kitchen large enough to eat in, a Bosch stove, dishwasher and numerous cabinets. The modern bathroom has been renovated with beautiful tiles and a large tub with a glass enclosure. The bedroom is large enough for a king sized bed. Additional features include high ceilings, large windows in the living room, exposed brick and great closets space. Conveniently located around the corner from all the shops, restaurants and amenities 5th Ave has to offer. Just a few blocks from the Barclay Center and the numerous subways lines at the Atlantic Terminal. For your convenience there is common laundry in the basement. Tenants pay utilities. Sorry No dogs and cats on approval.