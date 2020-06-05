131 South 2nd street

Amenities

Fully FURNISHED 2 Master bedrooms | 2 full bathrooms with 3 separate entrances located in prime Williamsburg!!The Unit- High end furnitures- XL Bedrooms with ensuite bathroom and working desk- Amazing natural light- Cozy living area with coffee table and TV- Modern kitchen with SS appliances including dishwasher- Private entrance to each bedroom and living area- AC in each roomThe Building- Common Garden area- Laundry RoomSouth Williamsburg is a neighborhood full of cultural influence mixed with new trendy restaurants, bars, cafes, parks, community gardens, organic stores, live music , Citibikes as well as super fun fast food right at your fingertips. located in the center of it all commuting is super easy with all trains and public transportation around it. * Domino Park just a short distance away *Pets allowed upon landlord approval