Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
131 South 2nd street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:17 AM

131 South 2nd street

131 South 2nd Street · (516) 637-0930
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

131 South 2nd Street, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Williamsburg

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
community garden
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
community garden
Fully FURNISHED 2 Master bedrooms | 2 full bathrooms with 3 separate entrances located in prime Williamsburg!!The Unit- High end furnitures- XL Bedrooms with ensuite bathroom and working desk- Amazing natural light- Cozy living area with coffee table and TV- Modern kitchen with SS appliances including dishwasher- Private entrance to each bedroom and living area- AC in each roomThe Building- Common Garden area- Laundry RoomSouth Williamsburg is a neighborhood full of cultural influence mixed with new trendy restaurants, bars, cafes, parks, community gardens, organic stores, live music , Citibikes as well as super fun fast food right at your fingertips. located in the center of it all commuting is super easy with all trains and public transportation around it. * Domino Park just a short distance away *Pets allowed upon landlord approval

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 South 2nd street have any available units?
131 South 2nd street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 131 South 2nd street have?
Some of 131 South 2nd street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 South 2nd street currently offering any rent specials?
131 South 2nd street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 South 2nd street pet-friendly?
Yes, 131 South 2nd street is pet friendly.
Does 131 South 2nd street offer parking?
No, 131 South 2nd street does not offer parking.
Does 131 South 2nd street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 131 South 2nd street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 South 2nd street have a pool?
No, 131 South 2nd street does not have a pool.
Does 131 South 2nd street have accessible units?
No, 131 South 2nd street does not have accessible units.
Does 131 South 2nd street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 South 2nd street has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 South 2nd street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 131 South 2nd street has units with air conditioning.
