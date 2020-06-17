All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 129 D Degraw Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
129 D Degraw Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:02 PM

129 D Degraw Street

129 Degraw St · (212) 906-9204
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

129 Degraw St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Cobble Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit TOWNHOUSE · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
Located on a private Mews, this perfect townhouse has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a fully finished lower den floor.

The well-renovated kitchen features a brand new dishwasher with tremendous pantry storage. It opens onto the dining area with a built-in banquet, perfect for large meals. On the second floor you will find the master suite, with a spacious bedroom and ensuite bath with double vanity. The top floor hosts two roomy bedrooms and a full bath.

On the lower floor is a den and separate laundry room with a brand new washer/dryer that vents out.

The house also features Central A/C & Heating along with a private garden, where you can BBQ, garden and play.

Perfectly located in the heart of the Columbia Street Waterfront District, easily accessible to the Brooklyn Bridge Park or for a bike ride or run along the Waterfront.

Dogs welcome with approval!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 129 D Degraw Street have any available units?
129 D Degraw Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 129 D Degraw Street have?
Some of 129 D Degraw Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 129 D Degraw Street currently offering any rent specials?
129 D Degraw Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 129 D Degraw Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 129 D Degraw Street is pet friendly.
Does 129 D Degraw Street offer parking?
No, 129 D Degraw Street does not offer parking.
Does 129 D Degraw Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 129 D Degraw Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 129 D Degraw Street have a pool?
No, 129 D Degraw Street does not have a pool.
Does 129 D Degraw Street have accessible units?
No, 129 D Degraw Street does not have accessible units.
Does 129 D Degraw Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 129 D Degraw Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 129 D Degraw Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 129 D Degraw Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 129 D Degraw Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
AVA DoBro
100 Willoughby St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
The Addison
225 Schermerhorn St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity