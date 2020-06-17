129 D Degraw Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

Located on a private Mews, this perfect townhouse has three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a fully finished lower den floor.



The well-renovated kitchen features a brand new dishwasher with tremendous pantry storage. It opens onto the dining area with a built-in banquet, perfect for large meals. On the second floor you will find the master suite, with a spacious bedroom and ensuite bath with double vanity. The top floor hosts two roomy bedrooms and a full bath.



On the lower floor is a den and separate laundry room with a brand new washer/dryer that vents out.



The house also features Central A/C & Heating along with a private garden, where you can BBQ, garden and play.



Perfectly located in the heart of the Columbia Street Waterfront District, easily accessible to the Brooklyn Bridge Park or for a bike ride or run along the Waterfront.



Dogs welcome with approval!