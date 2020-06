Amenities

Newly renovated spacious three bedroom/one bath. This is a quiet space with double paned windows and very sunny throughout. Just renovated with light colored hardwood floors and high ceilings. There is plenty of closet and storage space throughout. From the front door you look into the open kitchen/living room. The kitchen area has granite tiles and all new stainless steel appliances. All the bedrooms are windowed and have nice sized closets.The piece de resistance is your own private roof space! Enjoy brownstone views of Brooklyn. Tenant pays all utilities.SUNY Downstate Hospital is nearby. 2 and 5 trains nearby. **Apartment 2 and 3 are the exact same layout. These are photos taken of apartment 2*