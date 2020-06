Amenities

Newly renovated 3 bedrooms with plenty of sunlight. This apartment is on the 3rd floor of a single family house. Located on a nice and quiet block of this lovely residential. The apartment is ready and available now.



APARTMENT FEATURES:-

~~ Large 3 bedrooms with closets on each room

~~ Nice size living space

~~ Lovely kitchen w/ stainless steel

~~ Full bathroom

~~ Hardwood flooring

~~ Very, sunny and and spacious

~~ Common area closets

~~ 3 different entrances ( for privacy)



ALL THE UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED WITH " FREE WIFI" during the summer time small fee of $75.00 maybe applied for extra usage of A/C, only for summer time.



Pets are welcome!!



For easy commute to the city under 20 mins you catch just few blocks L at Halsey St ,L at Wilson Av and

L M at Myrtle-Wyckoff Ave.



Please call/text or email to view this apartment privately.

