1280 Herkimer Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated walk in closets some paid utils

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

New to the market, make this prime Bedford-Stuyvesant townhouse apartment your new home. This unit features two spacious bedrooms that can be fully furnished to your taste. Live on a peaceful, quiet and tree lined block that is encompassed by gorgeous historic brownstones. Please note that this apt features an in-suite washer/dryer unit and can be delivered furnished upon request.The kitchen and bathroom are both brand new. The unit features beautiful wood floors throughout and is in mint condition. The apt also has gorgeous french doors, an open kitchen concept and a breakfast nook. Closet space as well as natural light are plentiful. This unit can also come furnished. The property is ideal for those seeking a pied a terre, roommates, singles seeking more space or couples/families.You will also be walking distance to the A, C, J & L transit lines, which will allow you a quick commute into Manhattan. Call David today for your viewing FREE WIFI INCLUDED IN RENT skyline13886