Brooklyn, NY
1280 Herkimer Street
1280 Herkimer Street

1280 Herkimer Street · (718) 923-9601
1280 Herkimer Street, Brooklyn, NY 11233
Ocean Hill

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
some paid utils
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
internet access
New to the market, make this prime Bedford-Stuyvesant townhouse apartment your new home. This unit features two spacious bedrooms that can be fully furnished to your taste. Live on a peaceful, quiet and tree lined block that is encompassed by gorgeous historic brownstones. Please note that this apt features an in-suite washer/dryer unit and can be delivered furnished upon request.The kitchen and bathroom are both brand new. The unit features beautiful wood floors throughout and is in mint condition. The apt also has gorgeous french doors, an open kitchen concept and a breakfast nook. Closet space as well as natural light are plentiful. This unit can also come furnished. The property is ideal for those seeking a pied a terre, roommates, singles seeking more space or couples/families.You will also be walking distance to the A, C, J & L transit lines, which will allow you a quick commute into Manhattan. Call David today for your viewing FREE WIFI INCLUDED IN RENT skyline13886

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Does 1280 Herkimer Street have any available units?
1280 Herkimer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 1280 Herkimer Street have?
Some of 1280 Herkimer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1280 Herkimer Street currently offering any rent specials?
1280 Herkimer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1280 Herkimer Street pet-friendly?
No, 1280 Herkimer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1280 Herkimer Street offer parking?
No, 1280 Herkimer Street does not offer parking.
Does 1280 Herkimer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1280 Herkimer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1280 Herkimer Street have a pool?
No, 1280 Herkimer Street does not have a pool.
Does 1280 Herkimer Street have accessible units?
No, 1280 Herkimer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1280 Herkimer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1280 Herkimer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1280 Herkimer Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1280 Herkimer Street does not have units with air conditioning.
