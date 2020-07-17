Sign Up
All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
1269 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1269 Broadway
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM
Find Out More
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1269 Broadway
1269 Broadway
·
(718) 840-2757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
1269 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza
Report This Listing
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Just in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1269 Broadway have any available units?
1269 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Brooklyn, NY
.
Is 1269 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1269 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1269 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 1269 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Brooklyn
.
Does 1269 Broadway offer parking?
No, 1269 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 1269 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1269 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1269 Broadway have a pool?
No, 1269 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 1269 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1269 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1269 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1269 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1269 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1269 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.
