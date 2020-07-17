All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like
1269 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1269 Broadway
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:50 PM

1269 Broadway

1269 Broadway · (718) 840-2757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1269 Broadway, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bushwick

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Just in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1269 Broadway have any available units?
1269 Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 1269 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1269 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1269 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 1269 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1269 Broadway offer parking?
No, 1269 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 1269 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1269 Broadway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1269 Broadway have a pool?
No, 1269 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 1269 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1269 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1269 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 1269 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1269 Broadway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1269 Broadway does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Brooklyn Grand
774 Grand Street
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Common Baltic West
577 Baltic Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
335 Carroll
335 Carroll Street
Brooklyn, NY 11231
DKLB BKLN
80 De Kalb Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11201
7 DEKALB AVENUE
7 Dekalb Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Fort Greene
343 Gold St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Caesura
280 Ashland Pl
Brooklyn, NY 11217

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown BrooklynSheepshead BayGreenpointClinton HillFort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law SchoolCUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College