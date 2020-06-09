126 Prospect Place

Amenities

PARDON THE APPEARANCE as we turn the unit over. Sweet 1 bedroom available Just one flight up Unit 2 is one flight up facing out onto Prospect Place. 4 windows in the apartment. Adequate closet space. Ample sized kitchen with space for an eating alcove. Well located building centrally between the 2/3 and q/b subways, great bus transportation, a few blocks to Grand Army Plaza, Botanical Gardens, Brooklyn Museum, Barclay's Arena, Atlantic Terminal/MallPlease contact exclusive listing agent.