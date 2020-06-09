All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 126 Prospect Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
126 Prospect Place
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

126 Prospect Place

126 Prospect Place · (646) 462-0226
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Prospect Heights
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

126 Prospect Place, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Prospect Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
PARDON THE APPEARANCE as we turn the unit over. Sweet 1 bedroom available Just one flight up Unit 2 is one flight up facing out onto Prospect Place. 4 windows in the apartment. Adequate closet space. Ample sized kitchen with space for an eating alcove. Well located building centrally between the 2/3 and q/b subways, great bus transportation, a few blocks to Grand Army Plaza, Botanical Gardens, Brooklyn Museum, Barclay's Arena, Atlantic Terminal/MallPlease contact exclusive listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 Prospect Place have any available units?
126 Prospect Place has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 126 Prospect Place currently offering any rent specials?
126 Prospect Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 Prospect Place pet-friendly?
No, 126 Prospect Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 126 Prospect Place offer parking?
No, 126 Prospect Place does not offer parking.
Does 126 Prospect Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 Prospect Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 Prospect Place have a pool?
No, 126 Prospect Place does not have a pool.
Does 126 Prospect Place have accessible units?
No, 126 Prospect Place does not have accessible units.
Does 126 Prospect Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 Prospect Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 126 Prospect Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 126 Prospect Place does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 126 Prospect Place?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

50 North 5th
50 North 5th Street
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hub
333 Schermerhorn Street
Brooklyn, NY 11217
The Brooklyner
111 Lawrence St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Baltic
595 Baltic St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Avalon Willoughby Square
214 Duffield St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
Common Classon
1057 Fulton Street
Brooklyn, NY 11238
Kin on UnionBk
305 Union Avenue
Brooklyn, NY 11211

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgDowntown BrooklynSheepshead Bay
GreenpointClinton HillFort Greene
Prospect HeightsBrooklyn Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Kingsborough Community CollegeCUNY Medgar Evers College
CUNY New York City College of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity