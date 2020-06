Amenities

2BD - Large bedrooms with room for king sized beds! 1BATH In Bushwick. Kitchen with new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, great counter and cabinet space. Laundry (washer and dryer) are in unit. Walk up building (one flight up) two blocks from Halsey St. L train station. Closets in both bedrooms! Great space for living area off of the kitchen.

Don't worry about L train shut down, this unit is close to JZ line as well! 1 Block from Irving Sq. Park.



*** NO FEE ***