Gorgeous and extra spacious 3 Bed /2 full baths with amazing Brooklyn views in white glove building!Open kitchen with maple wood cabinets and top of the line stainless steel package. EXTRA Large living/dining combo area which will fit a full sized dining table and has access to your private balcony. Large master bedroom with luxurious onyx ensuite bath. Large second bedroom and second full size classic white marble bath in hallway. Medium sized third bedroom which can easily fit 2 twin beds. This unit INCLUDES 1 (one) parking spot and is equipped with a washer/dryer. This unit has central heat and central A/C, tenant pays all utilities. The building has a fabulous lobby with part-time doorman, gorgeous curb appeal and shared south facing patio to enjoy the coming summer months. Close to shopping, restaurants and house of worship. Steps to F train