123 Parkside Avenue

This is a large 1 bedroom with tons of natural light! It is in a new rental residence the directly overlooks one of the most beautiful parks in New York City Prospect Park. Modern amenities include an attended lobby with fireplace, a landscaped and furnished roof deck overlooking the park, a state of the art fitness center with yoga studio, Fresh Direct access, complimentary WiFi in common areas, a gaming lounge and a children's playroom. Outside your front door is the 585 acre Prospect Park with its magnificent lake, tennis courts, skating rinks, zoo, bike paths, museum, botanical gardens and peaceful resting areas at your fingertips for a true urban escape. Only minutes away from Manhattan via 6 NYC subway lines. **Good credit and income 40x the rent required*** skyline14489