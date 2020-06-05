All apartments in Brooklyn
123 Parkside Avenue

123 Parkside Avenue · (646) 397-7765
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

123 Parkside Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226
Flatbush

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
elevator
yoga
This is a large 1 bedroom with tons of natural light! It is in a new rental residence the directly overlooks one of the most beautiful parks in New York City Prospect Park. Modern amenities include an attended lobby with fireplace, a landscaped and furnished roof deck overlooking the park, a state of the art fitness center with yoga studio, Fresh Direct access, complimentary WiFi in common areas, a gaming lounge and a children's playroom. Outside your front door is the 585 acre Prospect Park with its magnificent lake, tennis courts, skating rinks, zoo, bike paths, museum, botanical gardens and peaceful resting areas at your fingertips for a true urban escape. Only minutes away from Manhattan via 6 NYC subway lines. **Good credit and income 40x the rent required*** skyline14489

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 Parkside Avenue have any available units?
123 Parkside Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 123 Parkside Avenue have?
Some of 123 Parkside Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 123 Parkside Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
123 Parkside Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 Parkside Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 123 Parkside Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 123 Parkside Avenue offer parking?
No, 123 Parkside Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 123 Parkside Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 123 Parkside Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 Parkside Avenue have a pool?
No, 123 Parkside Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 123 Parkside Avenue have accessible units?
No, 123 Parkside Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 123 Parkside Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 123 Parkside Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 123 Parkside Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 Parkside Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
