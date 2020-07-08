1208 Pacific Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel community garden

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly community garden

This spacious 4th floor walk up apartment boasts tall ceilings and plenty of space to call home. The two large bedrooms are equal in size and both have 2 big windows as well as 2 big closets! The kitchen also has 2 windows, a new stove, tons of cabinet space, stainless steel refrigerator and a dishwasher, dryer and a brand new washer! There's a cute alcove off the living / dining room for a home office also with a window. There is a generously proportioned Living /dining space perfect for entertaining guests. Hardwood flooring throughout lends a cozy vibe. The apt faces the back of the building affording you pretty views of the tree tops, it is very quiet and there is no one above you either. There are 7 windows and 6 closets. Conveniently located just two blocks to the A & C trains at Nostrand Avenue and a short walk to the 2,3,4,5 and S. trains. Tons of shops and restaurants a block away on Franklin Ave, community garden across the street, walking distance to the Botanical Gardens and the Brooklyn Museum. Available on Aug 15th. Broker Fee. Cats allowed, no dogs- sorry. This apartment has it all!