All apartments in Brooklyn
Find more places like 1208 Pacific Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brooklyn, NY
/
1208 Pacific Street
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:29 PM

1208 Pacific Street

1208 Pacific Street · (718) 499-7981
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Brooklyn
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1208 Pacific Street, Brooklyn, NY 11216
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4F · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
community garden
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
community garden
This spacious 4th floor walk up apartment boasts tall ceilings and plenty of space to call home. The two large bedrooms are equal in size and both have 2 big windows as well as 2 big closets! The kitchen also has 2 windows, a new stove, tons of cabinet space, stainless steel refrigerator and a dishwasher, dryer and a brand new washer! There's a cute alcove off the living / dining room for a home office also with a window. There is a generously proportioned Living /dining space perfect for entertaining guests. Hardwood flooring throughout lends a cozy vibe. The apt faces the back of the building affording you pretty views of the tree tops, it is very quiet and there is no one above you either. There are 7 windows and 6 closets. Conveniently located just two blocks to the A & C trains at Nostrand Avenue and a short walk to the 2,3,4,5 and S. trains. Tons of shops and restaurants a block away on Franklin Ave, community garden across the street, walking distance to the Botanical Gardens and the Brooklyn Museum. Available on Aug 15th. Broker Fee. Cats allowed, no dogs- sorry. This apartment has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Pacific Street have any available units?
1208 Pacific Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1208 Pacific Street have?
Some of 1208 Pacific Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Pacific Street currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Pacific Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Pacific Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Pacific Street is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Pacific Street offer parking?
No, 1208 Pacific Street does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Pacific Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1208 Pacific Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Pacific Street have a pool?
No, 1208 Pacific Street does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Pacific Street have accessible units?
No, 1208 Pacific Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Pacific Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Pacific Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1208 Pacific Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1208 Pacific Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1208 Pacific Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10 City Point
10 City Pt
Brooklyn, NY 11201
34 Berry
34 Berry St
Brooklyn, NY 11249
Hoyt & Horn
45 Hoyt St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
461 Dean
461 Dean St
Brooklyn, NY 11217
247 N7
247 N 7th St
Brooklyn, NY 11211
Avalon Brooklyn Bay
1524 SHEEPSHEAD BAY ROAD
Brooklyn, NY 11235
180 Montague
180 Montague St
Brooklyn, NY 11201
175 Kent
175 Kent Ave
Brooklyn, NY 11249

Similar Pages

Brooklyn 1 BedroomsBrooklyn 2 Bedrooms
Brooklyn Apartments with GymsBrooklyn Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Brooklyn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

WilliamsburgFlatbushDowntown Brooklyn
Sheepshead BayGreenpointClinton Hill
Fort GreeneProspect Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynBrooklyn Law School
CUNY Brooklyn CollegeCUNY Kingsborough Community College
CUNY Medgar Evers College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity