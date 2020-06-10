119 Ralph Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse

Welcome to this Stunning & Spacious bright 1 Bedroom with fully loaded modern kitchen featuring SS appliances including dishwasher, a bright modern bathroom with deep tub and waterfall shower head, split unit systems for AC, hardwood floors, charming exposed brick, Spacious & Sun-filled rooms, closet space, and super close to the B45 and J train. All the cafes, lounges, bars, restaurants are conveniently nearby being by the border of Bed-Stuy and Bushwick and right near the lively streets of Broadway & Malcolm X Blvd.Washer/Dryer on siteDishwasherCentral AirVideo intercom