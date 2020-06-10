All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

119 Ralph Ave

119 Ralph Avenue · (718) 400-8776
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

119 Ralph Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11221
Bedford-Stuyvesant

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
air conditioning
clubhouse
Welcome to this Stunning & Spacious bright 1 Bedroom with fully loaded modern kitchen featuring SS appliances including dishwasher, a bright modern bathroom with deep tub and waterfall shower head, split unit systems for AC, hardwood floors, charming exposed brick, Spacious & Sun-filled rooms, closet space, and super close to the B45 and J train. All the cafes, lounges, bars, restaurants are conveniently nearby being by the border of Bed-Stuy and Bushwick and right near the lively streets of Broadway & Malcolm X Blvd.Washer/Dryer on siteDishwasherCentral AirVideo intercom

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Ralph Ave have any available units?
119 Ralph Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
What amenities does 119 Ralph Ave have?
Some of 119 Ralph Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Ralph Ave currently offering any rent specials?
119 Ralph Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Ralph Ave pet-friendly?
No, 119 Ralph Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 119 Ralph Ave offer parking?
No, 119 Ralph Ave does not offer parking.
Does 119 Ralph Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Ralph Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Ralph Ave have a pool?
No, 119 Ralph Ave does not have a pool.
Does 119 Ralph Ave have accessible units?
No, 119 Ralph Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Ralph Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 119 Ralph Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 119 Ralph Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 119 Ralph Ave has units with air conditioning.
