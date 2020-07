Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry bike storage

Welcome to 1178 Gates, a Brand NEW & SPACIOUS 2 BED apartment and juliet balcony. NO FEE!Spacious layout with very large rooms and flooded with sunlight! Featuring sleek a gray & white kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances including a DISHWASHER and stone countertops. Wide plank gray floors, tall ceilings and an open concept living room & kitchen provide a bright & airy feel. Other features include Central Air Conditioning units in every room, and Sleek Modern bathrooms with waterfall shower head. The spacious bedrooms have large sound proof windows flooding the unit with sunlight and full size closets.Features include:Laundry on siteJuliet BalconyDishwasherShared Landscaped BackyardCentral AirTenants LoungeVideo IntercomPets on approvalGuarantors allowed