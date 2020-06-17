All apartments in Brooklyn
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:20 PM

1172 Eastern Parkway

1172 Eastern Parkway · (929) 275-4250
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1172 Eastern Parkway, Brooklyn, NY 11213
Crown Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated top floor, townhouse, 2 bed, 1 bath apartment in Crown Heights offers two separate spacious bedrooms, each with great light, closet and space enough for a queen size bed. The modern kitchen offers abundant counter tops, sleek cabinetry and all new appliances. The living space is open to the kitchen, boasts beautiful hardwood floors, gets fantastic nature light. A short walk to the express 2/3/5 subway lines off Eastern Parkway. Email me today to setup a viewing of this grand space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1172 Eastern Parkway have any available units?
1172 Eastern Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brooklyn, NY.
Is 1172 Eastern Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
1172 Eastern Parkway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1172 Eastern Parkway pet-friendly?
No, 1172 Eastern Parkway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brooklyn.
Does 1172 Eastern Parkway offer parking?
No, 1172 Eastern Parkway does not offer parking.
Does 1172 Eastern Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1172 Eastern Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1172 Eastern Parkway have a pool?
No, 1172 Eastern Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 1172 Eastern Parkway have accessible units?
No, 1172 Eastern Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 1172 Eastern Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1172 Eastern Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 1172 Eastern Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 1172 Eastern Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.
