1172 Eastern Parkway

Beautifully renovated top floor, townhouse, 2 bed, 1 bath apartment in Crown Heights offers two separate spacious bedrooms, each with great light, closet and space enough for a queen size bed. The modern kitchen offers abundant counter tops, sleek cabinetry and all new appliances. The living space is open to the kitchen, boasts beautiful hardwood floors, gets fantastic nature light. A short walk to the express 2/3/5 subway lines off Eastern Parkway. Email me today to setup a viewing of this grand space.