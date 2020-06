Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator

Experience this Bushwick gem featuring contemporary modern design throughout that captures the sunlight through nearly full-wall windows and provides great city views.



This two bedroom and two bathroom on the fourth floor of an elevator building also boast a large private western facing balcony, perfect for hosting or enjoying outdoor dining.



Entering the open layout apartment you'll notice the Grey satin-finished oak floors as well s the designer kitchen that features Arctic White quartz countertops with custom cabinetry with top of the line appliances. Central air and heat throughout provides pleasant and quiet comfort in every season.



The master bedroom boasts an astonishing en suite bathroom that has white subway tiles with modern fixtures, deep soaking bathtubs and expansive custom vanities.



Nearby trains include the L at Wilson Avenue ready to get bring you to Williamsburg or into Manhattan. The Halsey Street J train brings you to Williamsburg or the Manhattan in 9 stops or less.